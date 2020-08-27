Hurricane Laura slams into Louisiana as Category 4, now downgraded as flooding, wind damage continue

Louisiana is getting hammered by Category 3-force winds Thursday morning as Hurricane Laura continues its trek north along the state.

Laura made landfall near Cameron, Louisiana at about 1 a.m. CT on Wednesday as an "extremely dangerous" Category 4 storm with 150 mph sustained winds, and “unsurvivable storm surge.”

The Category 4 rating makes Laura the strongest hurricane to make landfall in Louisiana in at least 60 years, according to the National Weather Service . Governor John Bel Edwards activated the Louisiana National Guard to help with hurricane response, as the entire city of Lake Charles was put under mandatory evacuation.

Around 4 a.m. CT Thursday, the National Hurricane Center downgraded Laura to a Category 3 storm, which brings winds of 120 mph and the power to flatten homes, trees and buildings. There are also concerns about tornadoes spinning up on the fringes of the storm.

The storm surge remains dangerous and could send water from rivers and lakes into nearby streets and towns. Flash flood warnings are in effect for a large section of Louisiana, from the coast up to north of Lake Charles, near Fort Polk. Experts expect flood waters will not recede for several days.

.A Flash Flood WARNING has been issued for portions of Acadiana, including Vernon, Allen, Beauregard, Newton, Calcasieu, Rapides, Jefferson Davis. Look out for flooded roadways & avoid low lying areas, bayous & rivers. Latest doppler: https://t.co/8MK9dJUZNz #LAwx pic.twitter.com/b6Z1DUNtXr — Rob Perillo (@robperillo) August 27, 2020

On early Thursday morning, NOAA's Coastal Inundation Dashboard showed storm surge warnings all across Louisiana's shoreline . The dashboard also noted that readings from Calcasieu Pass — a tributary near Cameron that flows into the Gulf of Mexico — showed that surge was recorded at about 9 feet as of 1:30 a.m. CT.

Laura is now moving north along the Texas-Louisiana border and is expected to have hurricane-force winds throughout the day. The storm is moving northeast, and could bring heavy rain to the Missouri Valley and Ohio Valley regions Friday and through the weekend.

The expected impact to Texas’ coast remains minor, with coastal flooding and a high risk of rip currents, according to the National Weather Service.

4 AM Update: #Laura is now a CAT 3 hurricane as it moves north through LA. Laura is expected to continue north through the day then move NE on FRI.The main impacts to the S TX coast remain in the form of minor coastal flooding and a high risk of rip currents today. #stxwx #txwx pic.twitter.com/acmuU2Mwo6 — NWS Corpus Christi (@NWSCorpus) August 27, 2020

The National Hurricane Center issued an "extreme wind warning" for areas of Southeast Texas and Southwest Louisiana at about 11 p.m. ET on Wednesday. A fairly new and rarely-used warning, it's issued for areas expected to see winds of 115 mph or higher. Residents in the affected areas are urged to find a low-lying interior room and protect their heads.

Click here for more about hurricane categories.

Laura comes to the US after killing nearly two dozen people, including 20 in Haiti and three in the Dominican Republic, where it knocked out power and caused flooding.