Hurricane Isaias expected to briefly strengthen into Category 2

Isaias became a Category 1 hurricane late Thursday night with 80 mph winds, according to the National Hurricane Center. The latest advisory shows Hurricane Isaias strengthening into a Category 2 hurricane as it approaches the Bahamas, but it's expected to weaken as it gets closer to Florida.

Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft data indicated that the tropical storm had strengthened to a hurricane. The maximum winds are estimated to be 80 mph with higher gusts.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for the east coast of Florida due to the threat of hurricane.

A Hurricane Warning is in now effect for the central, southeastern and northwestern Bahamas, including Grand Bahamas Island, Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands and Bimini.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the southeastern Bahamas overnight. The hurricane is forecast to be near the central Bahamas Friday night and move near or over the northwestern Bahamas and near South Florida on Saturday.

The latest track continues to keep the eye of the hurricane offshore of Florida this weekend.

On its current track, the worst weather from Isaias would remain over the Bahamas on Saturday and Sunday. The 11 p.m. Thursday track shifted the storm a little further to the east.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Northwestern Bahamas including Andros Island, New Providence, Eleuthera, Abacos Islands, Berry Islands, Grand Bahamas Island, and Bimini

Southeastern Bahamas including the Acklins, Crooked Island, Long Cay, the Inaguas, Mayaguana, and the Ragged Islands

Central Bahamas, including Cat Island, the Exumas, Long Island, Rum Cay, and San Salvador

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Dominican Republic entire southern and northern coastlines

North coast of Haiti from Le Mole St Nicholas eastward to the northern border with the Dominican Republic

Turks and Caicos Islands

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

East coast of Florida from Ocean Reef to Sebastian Inlet

Lake Okeechobee

This story was originally published by Kahtia Hall and Glenn Glazer on WPTV in Palm Beach, Florida.