Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

Alejandro Granadillo/AP
A man sits in front of a beach watching as the waves break before the arrival of Tropical Storm Fiona in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022. Fiona was expected to become a hurricane as it neared Puerto Rico on Saturday, threatening to dump up to 20 inches (51 centimeters) of rain as people braced for potential landslides, severe flooding and power outages. (AP Photo/Alejandro Granadillo)
Posted at 3:13 PM, Sep 18, 2022
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads, and flung the pieces around.

Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in isolated areas.

Fiona on Sunday is lashing a U.S. territory that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes and Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017.

More than 3,000 homes still have only a blue tarp as a roof.

