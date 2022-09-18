Hurricane Fiona rips through powerless Puerto Rico

HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Fiona struck Puerto Rico’s southwest coast as it unleashed landslides, knocked the power grid out and ripped up asphalt from roads, and flung the pieces around.

Forecasters said the storm would cause catastrophic flooding and threatened to dump “historic” levels of rain, with up to 30 inches (76 centimeters) possible in isolated areas.

Fiona on Sunday is lashing a U.S. territory that is still recovering from a string of strong earthquakes and Hurricane Maria, a Category 4 storm that caused deaths and destruction across the island in 2017.

More than 3,000 homes still have only a blue tarp as a roof.