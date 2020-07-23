Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Hurricane Douglas may bring strong winds, rain to Hawaii this weekend

items.[0].image.alt
NOAA
Hurricane Douglas may bring strong winds, rain to Hawaii this weekend
Posted at 10:55 AM, Jul 23, 2020
and last updated 2020-07-23 13:55:54-04

HONOLULU (AP) — Hurricane Douglas is gathering strength as it heads west toward the Hawaiian Islands on a track to potentially bring strong winds and flash flooding to the island chain over the weekend.

The storm is getting stronger Thursday, becoming a Category 3 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 120 mph.

Cooler waters east of Hawaii and wind shear are expected to weaken the storm before it reaches the islands.

The weather service said it’s likely to be either at hurricane or near-hurricane strength when it arrives.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Back to School Backpack SOS!