Hundreds evacuated as wildfires rage in Florida Panhandle

PENSACOLA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say firefighters in the Florida Panhandle are battling wildfires that have forced some 1,600 people to evacuate from their homes.

Smoke from the fires caused officials to close a stretch of Interstate 10 in both directions Thursday.

Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried said Thursday that the fire is an extremely dangerous and fast-moving situation.

In Walton County, a 575-acre fire prompted about 500 people to evacuate.

Authorities there say multiple structures were lost in the fire, which was 65% contained Thursday morning.

Around 1,100 residents were asked to evacuate homes in neighboring Santa Rosa County.