Hulu reaches more than 17 million subscribers in 2017

Hulu ended 2017 off with more than 17 million subscribers in the United States.

That’s an increase of a little over 40% from the 12 million subscribers that Hulu announced back in March 2016.

The company also says that its total audience grew to 54 million unique viewers last year, and the annual ad revenue reached $1 billion for the first time in the streaming service’s history.

Part of Hulu's success is from their original content, like the Golden globe winning drama The Handmaid's Tale played a huge role in the increase.

Although, Hulu is still trailing behind other streaming services.

Currently, Hulu has one-third as many subscribers as Netflix in the United States.