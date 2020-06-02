How rainbow flag became symbol of LGBTQ pride

Since 1978, the rainbow flag has been a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community.
Artist Gilbert Baker designed the first rainbow flag .
According to the Britannica , politician Harvey Milk, who was also the first openly gay elected official in the history of California, urged Baker to create "a powerful symbol for the gay community."
Baker came up with a flag because "because he saw flags as the most powerful symbol of pride," the Britannica said.
Each color of the flag, Baker said , represents a specific meaning:
- Hot pink - sex
- Red - life
- Orange - healing
- Yellow - sunlight
- Green - nature
- Turquoise - magic/art
- Indigo - serenity
- Violet - spirit
The flag has been redesigned throughout the years.
In 2017, a flag was unveiled at an event in Philadelphia. The redesigned flag included black and brown stripes that represented LGBT individuals of color, CNN reported.
shout out to alex velez for reppin' gran varones today at the philadelphia pride kick-off event. thanks @PhillyLGBTgov for inviting gv! 🌈❤️ pic.twitter.com/bSk4TJ9y5k
— quarantinx (@GranVarones) June 9, 2017