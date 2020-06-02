How rainbow flag became symbol of LGBTQ pride

Since 1978, the rainbow flag has been a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community.

Artist Gilbert Baker designed the first rainbow flag .

According to the Britannica , politician Harvey Milk, who was also the first openly gay elected official in the history of California, urged Baker to create "a powerful symbol for the gay community."

Niall Carson/AP Drag artists take part in the Belfast Pride parade. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 3, 2019. Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Belfast for the Pride parade as a Pride flag flies from City Hall for the first time. See PA story ULSTER Pride. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Baker came up with a flag because "because he saw flags as the most powerful symbol of pride," the Britannica said.

Each color of the flag, Baker said , represents a specific meaning:

Hot pink - sex

Red - life

Orange - healing

Yellow - sunlight

Green - nature

Turquoise - magic/art

Indigo - serenity

Violet - spirit

The flag has been redesigned throughout the years.

In 2017, a flag was unveiled at an event in Philadelphia. The redesigned flag included black and brown stripes that represented LGBT individuals of color, CNN reported.