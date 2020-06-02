Menu

How rainbow flag became symbol of LGBTQ pride

AP2014
Mark Lennihan/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE - In this Monday, March 17, 2014 file photo, artist Gilbert Baker, designer of the Rainbow Flag, is draped with the flag while protesting at the St. Patrick's Day parade in New York. Baker, creator of the flag that has become a widely recognized symbol of gay rights, has died at age 65. His death was reported Friday, March 31, 2017 to the New York City medical examiner's office. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan)
How rainbow flag became symbol of LGBTQ pride
Posted at 2:37 PM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 17:37:20-04

Since 1978, the rainbow flag has been a symbol of pride for the LGBTQ community.

Artist Gilbert Baker designed the first rainbow flag .

According to the Britannica , politician Harvey Milk, who was also the first openly gay elected official in the history of California, urged Baker to create "a powerful symbol for the gay community."

Northern Ireland Belfast Pride Parade
Drag artists take part in the Belfast Pride parade. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Saturday August 3, 2019. Thousands of people are expected to take to the streets of Belfast for the Pride parade as a Pride flag flies from City Hall for the first time. See PA story ULSTER Pride. Photo credit should read: Niall Carson/PA Wire

Baker came up with a flag because "because he saw flags as the most powerful symbol of pride," the Britannica said.

Each color of the flag, Baker said , represents a specific meaning:

  • Hot pink - sex
  • Red - life
  • Orange - healing
  • Yellow - sunlight
  • Green - nature
  • Turquoise - magic/art
  • Indigo - serenity
  • Violet - spirit

The flag has been redesigned throughout the years.

In 2017, a flag was unveiled at an event in Philadelphia. The redesigned flag included black and brown stripes that represented LGBT individuals of color, CNN reported.

