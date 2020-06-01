Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Houston police to give George Floyd’s body a police escort when he's laid to rest

items.[0].image.alt
(Christopher Harris via AP)
This undated handout photo provided by Christopher Harris shows George Floyd. The mayor of Minneapolis called Wednesday, May 27, 2020, for criminal charges to be filed against officer Derek Chauvin, who is seen on video kneeling against the neck of handcuffed Floyd, who complained that he could not breathe and died in police custody.
Houston police to give George Floyd’s body a police escort when he's laid to rest
Posted at 7:30 PM, May 31, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-01 00:27:04-04

George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died while in police custody on Monday, causing nationwide unrest over his death and police brutality more generally, will be laid to rest in Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told CNN’s Don Lemon on Sunday that he plans on giving Floyd a police escort when Floyd’s body is laid to rest in Houston. The honor is generally bestowed to officers who died in the line of duty.

Acevedo said that Floyd was a well-known former Houston resident.

Earlier on Sunday, Acevedo gave an impassioned speech about the state of police-community relations.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.