Houston police to give George Floyd’s body a police escort when he's laid to rest

George Floyd, the Minnesota man who died while in police custody on Monday, causing nationwide unrest over his death and police brutality more generally, will be laid to rest in Houston.

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo told CNN’s Don Lemon on Sunday that he plans on giving Floyd a police escort when Floyd’s body is laid to rest in Houston. The honor is generally bestowed to officers who died in the line of duty.

Acevedo said that Floyd was a well-known former Houston resident.

Earlier on Sunday, Acevedo gave an impassioned speech about the state of police-community relations.