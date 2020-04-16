Menu

Houston officer provides 'police escort' for ducklings trying to find their mom

Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 16, 2020
HOUSTON, Texas – There may not be a lot of people out during this coronavirus pandemic, but the same can’t be said for the nation’s wildlife.

In Houston, the city’s assistant police chief, Larry Satterwhite, ran into a group of ducklings trying to find their mother at Memorial Park.

The department posted a video of the sweet encounter and joked that the officer was providing a "police escort" for the young ducks.

Police didn’t disclose whether momma duck was found.

The day before, an NBC News reporter captured another Houston officer leading a string of ducklings back to their mom. She says he also helped her after she locked her keys in her car.

