Housing prices continue to jump amid pandemic

Home prices hit a new all-time high this month. New numbers out today from Realtor.com show the national median listing price is at $349,000, a $27,000 increase over last year.

But there aren't a lot of homes available.

The number for sale across the country is down 33 percent compared to a year ago.

Pittsburgh and Los Angeles saw the biggest jump in housing, with respectively a 25% and 24.3% jump in median listing price from this time a year ago.

The average listing is on the market for 60 days, marking no change from this time a year ago.

