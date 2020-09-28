House Democrats release latest stimulus proposal; plan calls for $1,200 payments for Americans

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Monday released a new proposal that includes $2.2 trillion in spending, and sends direct payment of $1,200 to most Americans.

The proposal still costs more than the White House has said it would like, but is down from the $3.4 trillion stimulus plan House Democrats passed back in May.

In addition to another set of $1,200 direct payments to millions of Americans, House Democrats propose using $225 for education, more funding for the struggling airline industry, and $436 million for local governments. The set of proposals would also include a $600 per week unemployment supplement, which expired at the end of July.

“This $2.2 trillion Heroes Act provides the absolutely needed resources to protect lives, livelihoods and the life of our democracy over the coming months,” Pelosi said in a letter to House Democrats. “It includes new funding needed to avert catastrophe for schools, small businesses, restaurants, performance spaces, airline workers and others.”

Last week, Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin confirmed that he and Pelosi agreed to relaunch negotiations on a stimulus plan.

Earlier this month, Senate Republicans attempted to pass a “slimmed down” stimulus bill with a cost of $500 billion. But that proposal failed to move out of the Senate.