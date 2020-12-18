House considering resolution to fund government through the weekend

As the US federal government is set to run out of funding tonight, the House of Representatives is considering H.J.Res. 107, which would fund the government through Sunday night. Otherwise, the federal government enters a shutdown on Saturday.

Without funding, essential federal government employees would work without pay. Other government employees would be told to stay home.

The discussion on funding the government comes as House and Senate leaders are still working on a compromise on a stimulus package. Both sides have stated that legislators won’t leave Washington without approval of a pandemic relief package. As of now, $600 stimulus checks are in the pandemic relief proposal.

The pandemic relief bill would also include supplemental funds for unemployment, and adding money to the Paycheck Protection Program, which helped businesses make payroll early in the pandemic.

