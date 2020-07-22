Menu

Hostess voluntarily recalling Raspberry Zingers over concern of mold

Hostess
Posted at 11:47 AM, Jul 22, 2020
A popular Hostess snack cake is being recalled due to the concern of the Raspberry Zingers potentially growing mold before the best by date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall of the snack is voluntary.

The product was sold to stores across the United States and if consumers bought one, they are asked to not eat it, and return it for a full refund, the FDA says.

The following Zingers products are being recalled:

FDA recall Hostess Raspberry Zingers

The best by date for the unfrozen products are in late August, and the frozen products don’t have a best by date at all.

The FDA says the recall does not affect any other Hostess product.

