Hostess voluntarily recalling Raspberry Zingers over concern of mold

A popular Hostess snack cake is being recalled due to the concern of the Raspberry Zingers potentially growing mold before the best by date.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recall of the snack is voluntary.

The product was sold to stores across the United States and if consumers bought one, they are asked to not eat it, and return it for a full refund, the FDA says.

The following Zingers products are being recalled:

U.S. Food and Drug Administration

The best by date for the unfrozen products are in late August, and the frozen products don’t have a best by date at all.

The FDA says the recall does not affect any other Hostess product.