Home Depot to 'reinvent' traditional Black Friday sales

In this Monday, Jan. 27, 2020 photo a passer-by, below left, walks toward an entrance to a Home Depot store location, in Boston.
Posted at 7:43 PM, Sep 09, 2020
and last updated 2020-09-09 22:43:47-04

As the coronavirus pandemic is expected to continue spreading into the holiday season, how retailers handle the shopping season remains a huge question. On Wednesday, one major retailer said it is adapting its Black Friday to the times.

Home Depot said it is opting not to have a big one-day sale in stores. Instead, the home improvement retailer will host its Black Friday sales throughout the holiday season both in stores and online.

“Savings will start in early November and last through December, both in-store and on homedepot.com,” the company said on its website. “Say goodbye to one day of frenzied shopping and enjoy Black Friday savings all season long without the stress and crowds.

Home Depot added that it will remain closed on Thanksgiving like in years past. A number of retailers that are typically open on Thanksgiving are also opting to close for the holiday.

