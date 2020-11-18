'Home Alone'-themed Airbnb in Texas available for the holidays

DALLAS, Texas - If you're looking for an escape during the holidays and love the classic movie "Home Alone," then Airbnb has a rental just for you.

The rental, aptly named "The Kevin," is a replica of the home the McCallister's lived in, and it's located in Dallas.

According to the rental's description on Airbnb, the owner's hand-picked every item to make it a magical experience for guests.

Renters will find mannequins moving in the window, a spider in one of the rooms, and some of Kevin McCallister's famous booby traps can be found throughout the house, CBS17 reported.

The guests even get a cheese pizza delivered, the owner stated on Airbnb.

The limited-time rental is available until the end of January for $186 per night.