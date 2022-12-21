Watch Now
Holocaust survivors share message of hope during Hanukkah

Tsafrir Abayov/AP
Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz, second left, takes part in the Hanukkah candle lighting at the Western Wall, the holiest site where Jews can pray, in the Old City of Jerusalem, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/ Tsafrir Abayov)
Posted at 12:22 PM, Dec 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-21 14:22:33-05

BERLIN (AP) — Several Holocaust survivors are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony.

Their observance comes as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Several survivors also gathered in-person Tuesday for a menorah lighting at Jerusalem’s Western Wall to pay tribute to the 6 million European Jews killed by the Nazis.

Both events are organized by the New York-based Claims Conference.

The virtual event includes messages of hope from Holocaust survivors recently evacuated from the war in Ukraine.

Jewish celebrities like singer Barbra Streisand; Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also participate.

