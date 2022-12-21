Holocaust survivors share message of hope during Hanukkah

BERLIN (AP) — Several Holocaust survivors are marking the third day of Hanukkah together with a virtual ceremony.

Their observance comes as Jews worldwide worry about a sharp increase in antisemitism in Europe, the U.S. and elsewhere.

Several survivors also gathered in-person Tuesday for a menorah lighting at Jerusalem’s Western Wall to pay tribute to the 6 million European Jews killed by the Nazis.

Both events are organized by the New York-based Claims Conference.

The virtual event includes messages of hope from Holocaust survivors recently evacuated from the war in Ukraine.

Jewish celebrities like singer Barbra Streisand; Israeli President Isaac Herzog and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz will also participate.

