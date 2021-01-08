Holland America extends pause on operations amid pandemic

Holland America has announced that it will extend the cancellation of all of its departures through April 30.

In a press release, the company said they extended the pause of their operations so they can prepare to meet the CDC's Framework for Conditional Sailing Order.

The departures that are canceled include Alaska, Mexican Riviera, Pacific Coast, Caribbean, Mediterranean, and Canada/New England.

The company also canceled all Alaska cruises mid-May, Alaska departures on three ships were canceled through early June, any Land+Sea Journeys connected with canceled Alaska sailings, Mediterranean cruises were canceled through early June, and Zaandam’s Canada/New England were canceled through August.