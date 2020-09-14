Hobby Lobby to raise minimum wage to $17

Hobby Lobby announced Monday that it's raising its minimum wage for full-time hourly employees effective Oct. 1.

The new hourly wage would be $17 an hour, the arts and crafts company said in a press release.

The current federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25 per hour, according to the Department of Labor.

“We have always worked hard to be a retail leader when it comes to taking care of our people,” said Hobby Lobby founder and CEO, David Green in the press release. “From closing our stores on Sundays and at 8 p.m. the rest of the week, to providing some of the best pay and benefits in the retail industry, we are thankful that we are able to share our success with our valued employees and provide time for rest, family and worship. These investments allow Hobby Lobby to attract and retain a great group of associates who in turn help provide the wonderfully unique shopping experience enjoyed by our many loyal customers.”

The Oklahoma City-based company said they've raised its minimum wages 10 times over the last 11 years.

“Because this year has presented so many challenges to our employees, we are very happy that we are able to provide pay increases to thousands of our associates before the Christmas season,” Green added.

In 2014, the company raised its full-time minimum hourly wage to $15.