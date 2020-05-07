Menu

History channel working on doc series with Bill Clinton

FILE - This Dec. 10, 2019 file photo shows former U.S. President Bill Clinton during a visit to Edward A. Reynolds West Side High School in New York. The History channel says it is making a documentary series on the American presidency that former President Bill Clinton will help shape and participate in. The series will explore the history of the presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)
Posted at 2:20 PM, May 07, 2020
NEW YORK (AP) — The History channel says it is making a documentary series on the American presidency that former President Bill Clinton will help shape and participate in.

The series will explore the history of the presidency and the struggle for a more perfect union.

History had few other details about the series, which is expected to be on the air early in 2021.

The network also says it is signing up to do more projects with historian Doris Kearns Goodwin after the well-received miniseries on George Washington.

History says Goodwin is working on projects about Abraham Lincoln and Theodore Roosevelt.

The network said the Roosevelt project is being made by Leonardo DiCaprio's production company.

