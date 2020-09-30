Hiker falls to death trying to take scenic picture

A man fell about 100 feet into the ocean on the Oregon coast while trying to take a photograph at the scenic spot, according to state police.

Sunday afternoon, troopers were called to an area of Oswald West State Park, about 20 miles south of the Oregon-Washington border.

Two people had walked down a trail to take a photo at a cliffside viewpoint. The investigation found one of the hikers climbed a tree on the cliff’s edge to pose for a photo. A limb broke, causing the man to fall into the ocean below.

Oregon State Police shared an image of a "danger" sign along the trail.

The U.S. Coast Guard helped find the man. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.