Here's a list of open and closed stores on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day

Many stores will close early on New Year's Eve and will open for limited hours for New Year's Day. Several national retailers including Aldi, Trader Joe's, Costco, and Sam's Club will be closed Friday.

For any last-minute shopping that needs to be done, here's a list of hours for retail and grocery stores on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

New Year's Eve retail and grocery store hours

Be sure to check with your local store to confirm hours because some location's hours will vary and some websites have not been updated to reflect recent holiday hours.

Academy Sports + Outdoors: Closes at 7 p.m.

Albertsons: Hours vary with many open normal hours.

Aldi: Locations close at 7 p.m.

Apple: Varied

Barnes & Noble: Most locations close at 6 p.m.

Bass Pro Shops: Closes at 6 p.m.

Banana Republic: Most locations close at 6 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: Most locations close at 6 p.m.

Bealls Florida: Closes at 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: Closes at 6 p.m.

Belk: Closes at 7 p.m.

Best Buy: Closes at 7 p.m.

Big Lots: Regular hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Closes at 7 p.m.

Burlington: Closes at 10 p.m.

Cabela’s: Closes at 6 p.m.

Conn's HomePlus: Closes at 7 p.m.

Costco: Varies, most locations close at 6 p.m.

Cub Foods: Varies.

CVS: Most locations open normal hours and pharmacy hours will vary.

Dick's Sporting Goods: Closes at 7 p.m.

Dillard's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Dollar General: Most open normal hours, but hours vary

Dollar Tree: Varies.

DSW: Closes at 6 p.m.

Family Dollar: Varies.

Food Lion: Varies.

Gap: Most locations close at 6 p.m.

Guitar Center: Closes at 6 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Normal hours.

Harveys Supermarket: Normal hours.

H-E-B: Normal hours.

Hobby Lobby: Closes at 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: Closes at 6 p.m.

HomeGoods: Closes at 6 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Varied

IKEA: Closes at 6 p.m.

J.C. Penney: Closes at 7 p.m.

Joann Stores: Closes at 6 p.m.

Kirkland's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Many locations close at 9 p.m.

Kroger: Varied

Lowe's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Lowes Foods : Normal hours.

Macy's: Closes at 6 p.m.

Marshalls: Closes at 6 p.m.

Meijer: Most Meijer stores closing at midnight.

Menards: Locations close at 8 p.m.

Michaels: Closes at 6 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary

Office Depot: Closes at 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Hours vary, but most locations close at 6 or 7 p.m.

Party City: Closes at 8 p.m.

Petco: Closes at 7 p.m.

PetSmart: Closes at 6 p.m.

Publix: All locations close at 9 p.m.

Ralphs: Varies

REI: Varies.

Rite-Aid: Varied

Ross: Closes at 9 p.m.

rue21: Closes at 6 p.m.

Safeway: Varies

Sally Beauty: Closes at 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: Closes at 6 p.m.

Shoe Carnival: Most locations close at 6 p.m.

ShopRite: Varies

Smart & Final: Closes at 10 p.m.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Closes at 8 p.m.

Staples: Close at 6 p.m.

Stop & Shop: Close at 9 p.m.

Target: Most locations close at 9 p.m.

Trader Joe's: Close at 6 p.m.

TJ Maxx: Closes at 6 p.m.

Ulta: Closes at 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most locations open regular hours and pharmacy hours will vary.

Walmart: Most open regular hours, which vary.

Wegmans: Close at 8 p.m.

Whole Foods Market: Varies

WinCo Foods: Normal hours.

Winn-Dixie: Normal hours.

World Market: Closes 7 p.m.

New Year's Day hours for retailers and grocery stores

Academy Sports + Outdoors: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Acme Market: Most are open from 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Albertsons: Hours vary.

Aldi: Closed.

Apple: Hours are listed at www.apple.com/retail.

Banana Republic: Varies.

Barnes & Noble: Varies.

Bass Pro Shops: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Bath & Body Works: Varies.

Bealls Florida: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Bed Bath & Beyond: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Belk: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Best Buy: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Big Lots: Normal hours.

BJ's Wholesale Club: Open from 9-10 a.m. for seniors, then open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Burlington: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

Cabela’s: 9 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Conn's HomePlus: 10 a.m. -9:30 p.m.

Costco: Closed.

CVS: Most stores open, but several have special hours and most pharmacies are closed.

Dick's Sporting Goods: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dillard's: 9 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Dollar General: Hours vary

Dollar Tree: Varies.

DSW: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Family Dollar: Varies.

GameStop: Closed.

Gap: Varies

Guitar Center: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Harris Teeter: Normal hours.

Harveys Supermarket: Normal hours.

H-E-B: Normal hours.

Hobby Lobby: 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.

Home Depot: 9 a.m. - 8 p.m.

Home Goods: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Hy-Vee: Varies.

IKEA: 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

J.C. Penney: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Joann Stores: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kirkland's: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Kohl's: Many locations close at 9 p.m.

Kroger: Varies.

Lidl: 8 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lowe's: 9 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Lowes Foods: Locations will open at 7 a.m.

Macy's: 11 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Marshalls: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Meijer: Most locations will be 6 a.m. - midnight.

Menards: 6 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Michaels: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Nordstrom and Nordstrom Rack: Hours vary.

Office Depot: 11 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Old Navy: Many locations will close at 6 or 7 p.m.

Party City: Noon - 5 p.m.

Petco: 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

PetSmart: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Publix: Many locations will close at 7 p.m.

Ralphs: Hours vary.

REI: Varied.

Rite-Aid: Varied

Ross: 8 a.m. - 10 p.m.

rue21: Closes at 6 p.m.

Safeway: Varied

Sally Beauty: Locations close at 6 p.m.

Sam's Club: Closed.

Shoe Carnival: Many locations close at 7 p.m.

ShopRite: Varied.

Sprouts Farmers Market: Normal hours.

Staples: Most locations open Sunday hours for the holiday.

Target: Most open normal hours, which vary.

TJ Maxx: 9:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Ulta: 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Walgreens: Most open at normal hours, but most pharmacies are closed.

Walmart: Most open normal hours

Wegmans: Stores open at 6 a.m.

Whole Foods Market: Hours vary, but locations close early.

WinCo Foods: Normal hours.

Winn-Dixie: Normal hours.

World Market: 11 a.m. - 7 p.m.

