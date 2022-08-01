Head-on crash leaves 7 dead, including 5 children

Seven people were killed in a fiery head-on crash, police in Illinois said.

The crash occurred on Interstate 90 at around 2 a.m. Sunday.

For unknown reasons, police said a 2010 Acura TSX was going east in the westbound lanes when the 22-year-old female driver slammed into a full-size Chevrolet van carrying seven people, including five children.

The crash resulted in both vehicles becoming engulfed in flames, police said.

The driver of the van was the only survivor. However, police said he suffered serious injuries. The deceased range in age from 5 years old to 31 years old.

Police are still investigating why the driver of the Acura was driving the wrong way.