TUCSON, Ariz. - If you were to compare your body to a piece of fruit, having an apple-shaped body can be more dangerous than having one that's shaped like a pear.

At least, that's according to a new study broken down by the Journal of the American Heart Association.

The new research found that having a bigger waist compared to the hips, or a high waist-to-hip ratio, means a higher risk for heart disease.

The researchers interviewed nearly 500,000 adults between the age of 40 to 69 years old.

The report's lead author at the University of Oxford, Dr. Sanne Peters, said "Our findings support the notion that having proportionally more fat around the abdomen (a characteristic of the apple shape) appears to be more hazardous than more visceral fat, which is generally stored around the hips (the pear shape)."

The scientists say it's especially true for women because of how fat is distributed across the body. Their study proves that fat around the waist is more dangerous than the fat around the hips.

You can view the full report online.