Harvey Weinstein being treated for fever in jail, according to his representatives

Harvey Weinstein is currently being treated for a fever and being closely monitored at the correction facility in Western New York where he's serving a 23-year prison sentence for rape and sexual assault, representatives for the disgraced movie mogul said Tuesday.

Both his publicist and Weinstein's rep from the New York State Department of Corrections said they could "neither confirm nor deny" that Weinstein has tested positive for COVID-19.

"We can confirm that Mr. Weinstein has a fever and is being closely monitored by the excellent medical staff at Wende CF, for which the entire legal defense team is grateful," his reps said in a statement.

It was confirmed that Weinstein had initially tested positive for coronavirus back in late March.

Weinstein suffers from multiple medical problems, the statement said.

"It should come as no surprise that Mr Weinstein has numerous maladies and conditions, including a heart condition, high blood pressure and spinal stenosis. We are working with the NYSDOCCS and the excellent team at Wende CF to ensure Mr. Weinstein receives the proper medical attention he needs."

Back when he was first confirmed COVID-19 positive, Weinstein’s lawyers said he was also dealing with the ramifications of unsuccessful back surgery stemming from a car crash last summer and a condition that requires shots in his eyes so he does not go blind.

Weinstein was sentenced to 23 years on rape and criminal sex act charges.

Officials had said Weinstein faced a minimum of five years in prison and a maximum of 25 years in prison on the first-degree criminal sex act count, and a maximum penalty of four years in prison for third-degree rape.

He was found not guilty of three other charges, including two counts of predatory sexual assault, which carried a potential life sentence.

The allegations against Weinstein spawned the #MeToo movement. His trial is seen as a landmark moment for the cause.

This is not the first time Weinstein has required medical treatment during his sentence. While still being held in New York City, he was taken to Bellevue Hospital for heart palpitations and high blood pressure. He later returned to Bellevue for what was termed "chest pains."

