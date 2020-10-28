Hard seltzers for the holidays? Bud Light hopes so

Hard seltzers grew rapidly in popularity in 2020; contributing to an aluminum can shortage reported earlier this year, and finding more space in fridges because of stay-at-home orders and people skipping the bar and drinking at home.

Bud Light would like to remind people seltzer is not just a warm weather drink.

Their winter holiday-themed ugly sweater pack features three holiday season flavors: apple crisp, peppermint pattie and gingersnap.

Bud Light’s cranberry hard seltzer is available year round, and is added to the holiday season pack.

The ugly sweater pack featuring the holiday season flavors will be on shelves next week in early November.