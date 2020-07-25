3 different storms threaten Texas, Hawaii and Caribbean this weekend

Three different storm systems are threatening different parts of the United States and the Caribbean this weekend.

Hanna becomes hurricane as it bears down on Texas

Tropical Storm Hanna was upgraded to a hurricane Saturday morning as it moved toward the Texas coast, becoming the first hurricane of the Atlantic's 2020 season.

Hurricane #Hanna Advisory 10A: Noaa Hurricane Hunters and Doppler Weather Radars Find Hanna Has Become the First Hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic Hurricane Season. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020

A morning update from the National Hurricane Center says Hanna's maximum sustained winds have increased to 75 mph. The storm is centered about 100 miles east-southeast of Corpus Christi, Texas.

Meteorologists say the biggest concern from Hanna is expected to be flash flooding. Up to a foot of rain and storm surge up to 5 feet is forecast for some areas.

Local officials in Texas said Friday that they were confident they'd be able to cope with the one-two punch of the storm and the state's surge in COVID-19 cases.

Hurricane Douglas bears down on Hawaii

Hurricane Douglas in the Pacific Ocean is presenting new challenges to officials in Hawaii who are long accustomed to tropical storms.

Meteorologists say Douglas should weaken by the time it hits Hawaii with strong winds, heavy rainfall and dangerous surf beginning Saturday night.

Hurricane #Douglas Advisory 20A: Douglas Continues West-Northwest Toward Hawaii. https://t.co/mbw53QNBXE — NHC Eastern Pacific (@NHC_Pacific) July 25, 2020

Honolulu authorities are preparing extra shelter space so people can maintain physical distance from others during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Evacuees at Honolulu shelters will have their temperatures taken. Those with high temperatures or with a travel or exposure history will either be isolated at that shelter or taken to a different site.

Officials are reminding residents to make sure they have masks and hand sanitizers in their emergency supply kits.

Tropical Storm Gonzalo to move through Caribbean

Tropical Storm Gonzalo is still on track to move across the southern Windward Islands later Saturday.

Tropical Storm #Gonzalo Advisory 15A: Heavy Rain From Gonzalo Nearing Trinidad and Tobago. https://t.co/VqHn0u1vgc — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) July 25, 2020

Gonzalo is forecast to bring 1 to 3 inches of rain, with isolated totals of 5 inches.

A tropical storm warning was in effect for Tobago and Grenada and its dependencies.

The storm was expected to dissipate by Sunday night or Monday, forecasters said.

