'Hamilton' original cast reuniting for Joe Biden virtual fundraiser

The original cast of "Hamilton" is reuniting Friday for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cast members will include creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as part of a special "grassroots fundraiser" for the Biden Victory Fund.

The cast will participate in a Q&A that will be moderated by director Thomas Kail. Cast members will then entertain with a performance afterward.

The fundraiser begins at 9 p.m. ET, and any donation is accepted to join the event.