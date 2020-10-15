Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

'Hamilton' original cast reuniting for Joe Biden virtual fundraiser

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Carlos Giusti/AP
The original cast of the award-winning musical "Hamilton" is reuniting Friday for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Carlos Giusti)
'Hamilton' original cast reuniting for Joe Biden virtual fundraiser
Posted at 10:31 AM, Oct 15, 2020
and last updated 2020-10-15 13:31:46-04

The original cast of "Hamilton" is reuniting Friday for a virtual fundraiser for Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden.

Cast members will include creator Lin-Manuel Miranda and Daveed Diggs, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Jonathan Groff, and Leslie Odom, Jr. as part of a special "grassroots fundraiser" for the Biden Victory Fund.

The cast will participate in a Q&A that will be moderated by director Thomas Kail. Cast members will then entertain with a performance afterward.

The fundraiser begins at 9 p.m. ET, and any donation is accepted to join the event.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Election 2020 Guide

Key dates and deadlines and voter FAQ.