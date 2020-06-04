Menu

Hair company Mayvenn gives back to African-American hairstylists

One hair extension company has decided to take a stand by starting a GoFundMe to help support African American hair stylists who have said the current COVID-19 stay-at-home orders and social distancing guidelines has caused them to lose a majority of their steady income. CEO of Mayvenn Diishan Imira spoke to PIX11 Morning News about what their efforts have done so far.
Posted at 11:52 AM, Jun 04, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-04 14:52:38-04

About $1.3 million have been raised and dispersed across communities, according to Imira.

Going forward, Imira also hopes to help salons who need assistance in getting proper PPE equipment for when reopening begins.

This story was first reported by WPIX's Betty Nguyen and Barbara Prempeh.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

