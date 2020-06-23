H-E-B announces largest pay increase in its history for all partners

Texas grocery chain H-E-B announced on their website they’ll be giving the largest pay increase in the history of H-E-B.

In their statement, they go on to say, “We believe this crisis will be around for an indeterminate amount of time and our goal is to reward our partners for their hard work and dedication with more than temporary bonuses.”

They announced the temporary Texas Proud Pay that had been given to partners who have been working during the COVID-19 pandemic would now become a permanent investment in their partners.

Additionally, the grocery chain will continue its ongoing investments in pay and other perks and benefits for all partners across the company, including making Martin Luther King Day an official paid holiday.