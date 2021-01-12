Guns, ammo found in truck of Alabama man outside U.S. Capitol Building

An Alabama man was indicted Monday by a federal grand jury on weapons charges in connection to the deadly riots at the U.S. Capitol last week.

According to AL.com and The Montgomery Advertiser, all 17 charges are related to the weapons, including possession of an unregistered firearm and carrying a pistol without a license.

According to court documents, Lonnie Coffman, 70, allegedly had a list of individuals he categorized as “bad guys” and “good guys," The Montgomery Advertiser reported.

According to the Department of Justice, Coffman, who was arrested on Jan. 6, parked his vehicle a couple of blocks from the U.S. Capitol before the deadly riots unfolded.

Federal prosecutors said a bomb squad searched the vehicle and found one black handgun, one M4 Carbine assault rifle along with rifle magazines loaded with ammunition.

They also found "components for the construction of 11 Molotov Cocktails in the form of mason jars filled with ignitable substances, rags, and lighters," prosecutors said.

Coffman was not charged with illegally entering a federal building, The Montgomery Advertiser reported.