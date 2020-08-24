Gulf storms: Marco downgraded to tropical storm, Laura kills 11 in Dominican Republic, Haiti

Two tropical storms, Laura and Marco, are continuing to churn in the Gulf of Mexico and according to the National Hurricane Center's Monday morning projections, both are expected to make landfall within miles of each other just 48 hours apart.

According to the National Hurricane Center, Marco is expected to make landfall on the Louisiana coastline as early as 1 a.m. Tuesday morning. Marco is expected to begin pouring heavy rainfall in the area as early as today.

As of Monday at 5 a.m. ET, Marco was recording maximum sustained winds of 60 mph — 14 mph off the pace for hurricane status. The storm is moving northwest, towards the Louisiana shoreline, at 10 mph.

Marco was a hurricane most of Sunday, but the National Hurricane Center says its maximum sustained winds decreased after nightfall. According to CNN, a hurricane watch for parts of Louisiana have been canceled, but hurricane and storm surge warnings remain in effect for parts of the Gulf Coast.

As of Monday morning, Laura was dumping heavy rain on both Cuba and Jamaica. According to the National Hurricane Center, the storms could cause mudslides and urban flash floods on the islands.

Laura has already caused the deaths of at least 11 people in the Dominican Republic and Haiti, while knocking out power and causing flooding Sunday.

As of 5 a.m. ET Monday, Laura had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.

NHC says that Laura's long-range track and intensity paths "remain uncertain," but they project that the storm will reach the Louisiana and Texas coastlines by mid-week, with heavy rain arriving by mid-day Wednesday and the storm making landfall by early Thursday morning.