Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter

items.[0].image.alt
Barry Reeger/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 2, 2020, file photo, Groundhog Club co-handler Al Dereume holds Punxsutawney Phil, the weather prognosticating groundhog, during the 134th celebration of Groundhog Day on Gobbler's Knob in Punxsutawney, Pa. Due to safety precautions regarding COVID-19 transmission, the Punxsutawney Groundhog Club has said there will be no public attendance for the 2021 event. However, the club's inner circle will make the trek to Gobblers Knob on Tuesday, Feb. 2, for the 135th celebration that will be broadcast via television, internet and live-streamed. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger, File)
Groundhog Day 2020
Posted at 5:29 AM, Feb 02, 2021
and last updated 2021-02-02 07:41:30-05

What's six more weeks of winter when there's nothing to do anyway?

In a ceremony that was mostly virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, forecasting an additional six weeks of winter.

Tuesday marked the 135th Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The tradition evolved from the German holiday Candlemas, but the Pennsylvania Dutch began incorporating a groundhog into the celebrations.

Punxsutawney has been holding regular Groundhog Day celebrations since 1886. However, according to MentalFloss, the groundhog didn't earn the name "Phil" until 1961 — possibly as a an homage to England's Prince Phillip.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch KGUN 9 on all major streaming platforms!

Get KGUN 9 News 24/7 on Roku and other platforms.