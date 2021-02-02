Groundhog Day: Punxsutawney Phil sees his shadow, meaning six more weeks of winter

What's six more weeks of winter when there's nothing to do anyway?

In a ceremony that was mostly virtual this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, legendary groundhog Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow, forecasting an additional six weeks of winter.

Tuesday marked the 135th Groundhog Day ceremony in Punxsutawney, Pennsylvania.

The tradition evolved from the German holiday Candlemas, but the Pennsylvania Dutch began incorporating a groundhog into the celebrations.

Punxsutawney has been holding regular Groundhog Day celebrations since 1886. However, according to MentalFloss, the groundhog didn't earn the name "Phil" until 1961 — possibly as a an homage to England's Prince Phillip.