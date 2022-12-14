Grinch arrested for identity theft, burglary

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. — The Grinch won't be stealing Christmas this year. He was arrested in Minnesota for identity theft and burglary.

Instead, he'll be spending the holiday season at a Minnesota jail.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Department shared these photos on social media, of the Grinch's 'arrest.'

The sheriff says for far too long, the well-known menace to the holiday season has disguised himself as Santa, broken into homes and stolen everything.

The Grinch now faces charges of identity theft and burglary.

The sheriff says having the Grinch behind bars will ensure all families have a wonderful time of the year.

He hopes the grinch takes the time to reflect and let his heart grow and embrace and the Christmas spirit.

----

