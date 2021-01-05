Grandmother in Indiana inspiring through quilting during pandemic

CARMEL, Ind. — A Carmel family is using the pandemic to create a bond that ties generations together.

“I have to keep busy during the lockdown. I would have lost my mind if I didn't have anything to do,” Edith Lessie said.

Lessie said she donated more than 50 of her quilts to charity in 2020, and she plans to give even more in 2021 with the help of her daughters.

“I am 95 years old, but God gave me strength and eyesight and I enjoy doing it because I was taught you do things for others. I have tried to do things for others my entire life,” Lessie said.

Trio bonding through tradition of quilting

Lessie is a resident at Carmel Senior Living, and even though she's away from her daughters the trio is still connected through their business Generations Quilting Studio.

“About a year ago. we decided to start the business because we are obsessed, and we love it. It’s been hard during the lockdown,” Jennifer Green said.

“It keeps us all connected at this time since we can't be in the same closeness that we were,” Kimberly Donaldson said.

The three say it's important to keep the quilting going.

“If we don't pass this on to the next generation, it'll be a lost art and so we are keeping it going,” Lessie said.

According to Lessie, anyone can get into it.

“It’s not just for girls, the boys are quilting and they are good at it,” Lessie said.

This story was first published by Troy Washington at WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.