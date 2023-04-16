Governor Katie Hobbs visits Tohono O'odham nation

SELLS, Ariz. (KGUN) — On Friday, April 14, 2023, Governor Katie Hobbs made an official visit to the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Hobbs met with Nation leaders in Sells, AZ, and toured the Nation’s lands. She also discussed key issues facing the Nation, Indian Country, and Arizona.

We are proud to welcome Governor Hobbs to the ancestral lands of the Tohono O’odham Nation. It was refreshing to have the opportunity to sit down together for true government-to-government conversations. As her first hundred days in office come to a close, Governor Hobbs has made it clear she is serious about addressing the important issues facing Arizona and Indian Country Tohono O’odham Nation Chairman Ned Norris

The Tohono O’odham Nation say they will continue to work with Governor Hobbs to create solutions to the challenges facing tribal citizens and all of Arizona.