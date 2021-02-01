GOP senators meet with Biden on economic stimulus; no agreement made

Ten members of the Republican Senate caucus met with President Joe Biden on Monday, presenting a slimmed down proposal to Biden’s $1.9 trillion stimulus plan.

The group of senators, headlined by Maine’s Susan Collins and Utah’s Mitt Romney, presented a $600 billion plan, which includes $1,000 stimulus checks for most Americans. The checks are a bit smaller than the $1,400 checks pitched by the White House and congressional Democrats.

Biden welcomed the nine of the 10 members into the Oval Office Monday, as he was flanked by Vice President Kamala Harris, Collins and Romney. A 10th member, Sen. Mike Rounds, phoned into the meeting.

The media was ushered in for a quick photo opportunity before the meeting got underway.

“Thanks for coming down,” Biden told the group. “I am anxious for us to talk.”

Following the meeting, Collins said that no agreement was made, but that the sides would "follow up."

"It was a very good exchange of ideas," Collins said, speaking on behalf of the 10 GOP senators.

"I wouldn't say that we came together on a package tonight, no one expected that in a two-hour meeting," Collins said.

The GOP senators’ proposal sets aside $220 billion in direct stimulus payments, $160 billion in pandemic response including $20 billion in a national vaccine program, $132 billion in unemployment insurance, $50 billion for small businesses, and $20 billion for schools.

Collins’ plan would extend $300 per week unemployment supplements through June 30. By contrast, Democrats are calling on $400 unemployment supplements through the end of September. The supplements are in addition to state benefits.

The Democrats’ plan also goes further in other areas, such as providing funding for broadband and distance learning, and Amtrak, which has seen a steep decline in rides.

The 10 Republican senators are hoping to be included in a plan as Schumer considers bypassing drawing in Republican support by using the budget reconciliation process to pass the bill. By doing that, however, all 50 Senate Democrats would have to agree to the proposal, which would allow Harris to cast the tiebreaking vote.

Justin Boggs is a writer for the E.W. Scripps National Desk.


