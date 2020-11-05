Menu

Google reveals Americans searched for fries, 'liquor stores near me' on Election Day

Posted at 1:08 PM, Nov 05, 2020
and last updated 2020-11-05 15:08:52-05

It seems Americans were hungry and thirsty on Election Day.

On Twitter, Google trends revealed that searches on Election Day of “fries near me” and “liquor store me” were at “all-time highs."

As the evening progressed, Americans also sought after pizza, Chinese food, Sushi, and Mexican food.

By 5 p.m. CT Tuesday, searches for exit polls, live election coverage, and Chinese restaurants were popular U.S. Google terms.

There were also foreign countries that were interested in the U.S. election. Cuba topped the list, followed up Germany, Ethiopia, Iran, and Ghana.

