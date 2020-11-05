Google reveals Americans searched for fries, 'liquor stores near me' on Election Day

It seems Americans were hungry and thirsty on Election Day.

On Twitter, Google trends revealed that searches on Election Day of “fries near me” and “liquor store me” were at “all-time highs."

As the evening progressed, Americans also sought after pizza, Chinese food, Sushi, and Mexican food.

By 5 p.m. CT Tuesday, searches for exit polls, live election coverage, and Chinese restaurants were popular U.S. Google terms.

Top trending on all of US Google search right now in the US: 1. exit polls

2. live election coverage

3. chinese food near me

4. who won the election today

5. election coverage More data: https://t.co/nfYDxkDMAT — GoogleTrends (@GoogleTrends) November 3, 2020

There were also foreign countries that were interested in the U.S. election. Cuba topped the list, followed up Germany, Ethiopia, Iran, and Ghana.