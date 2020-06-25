'Golden State Killer' to plead guilty Monday; court moved to university ballroom

An accused serial killer, known as the “Golden State Killer,” is expected to plead guilty Monday in person, in a university ballroom.

Joseph James DeAngelo was arrested in April 2018 at his home near Sacramento, California. He is accused of heinous crimes, including rape and murder, in almost a dozen California counties in both Southern and Northern California during the 1970s to 80s.

DeAngelo is expected to plead guilty at Monday’s hearing to 13 counts of murder, 13 counts of kidnapping and admit responsibility for another 60+ rapes and other crimes. As part of the plea deal announced earlier this month, DeAngelo would be sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in August.

Victims and victims' families are not expected to make comments on Monday. They will get a chance to make victim impact statements later this summer.

Monday’s hearing will be held in the Sacramento State University Union Ballroom, a large room that can hold roughly 2,000 people for a reception, according the university’s website . Previous hearings in DeAngelo’s case have been packed with victims, victims’ families, media and other interested parties.

The in-person hearing on Monday will include temperature checks and required face coverings, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office.

The crimes associated with the “Golden State Killer” were chronicled in the book “I’ll Be Gone in the Dark”, written by Michelle McNamara. McNamara died in 2016, the book was finished using her notes.