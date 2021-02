The Golden Globes were held on Sunday and were being held in both New York and Los Angeles with a socially distanced audience at both locations.

The crowds at both locations were made up of first responders. The celebrities were joining the ceremony virtually.

In response to the coronavirus pandemic, hosts Tiny Fey and Amy Poehler announced that a $2 million donation would be made to Feeding America.

The awards honor the best in TV and film.

