GM unveils Cadillac's first-ever all-electric vehicle

DETROIT, Mich. -- General Motors unveiled the all-electric Cadillac LYRIQ on Thursday.

The automotive company describes it as a "dynamic, modern and fully electric luxury crossover."

PHOTO GALLERY: ALL-ELECTRIC CADILLAC LYRIQ

“Led by LYRIQ, Cadillac will redefine American luxury over the next decade with a new portfolio of transformative EVs,” said Steve Carlisle, executive vice president and president, GM North America. “We will deliver experiences that engage the senses, anticipate desires and enable our customers to go on extraordinary journeys.”

Performance and technology highlights include:



Charging options that fit a variety of preferences for home, the workplace and on the road — including DC fast charging rates over 150 kilowatts and Level 2 charging rates up to 19 kW2.

Rear-wheel drive and performance all-wheel drive configurations.

The latest version of Super Cruise3, the industry’s first truly hands-free driver assistance feature, available on more than 200,000 miles of compatible highways and recently enhanced to include automated lane change.

New technologies such as dual-plane augmented reality-enhanced head-up display and remote self-parking.

The brand’s most seamless and adaptive technology interaction with the driver and passengers, including the latest Cadillac user experience, which is showcased in a 33-inch-diagonal advanced LED screen the spans the entire viewing area of the driver.

“LYRIQ was conceived to make every journey exhilarating and leverages more than a century of innovation to drive the brand into a new era, while rewarding passengers with a more personal, connected and immersive experience,” said Jamie Brewer, Cadillac LYRIQ chief engineer. “To do this we developed an architecture specifically for EVs. It is not only an exceptional EV, but first and foremost a Cadillac.”

Learn more about the Cadillac LYRIQ here.

This story was originally published by staff at WXYZ.