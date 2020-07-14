'Glee' star Naya Rivera's cause of death ruled accidental drowning, medical examiner says

The Ventura County Medical Examiner has ruled "Glee" star Naya Rivera's cause of death as an accidental drowning.

Rivera's body was recovered from Lake Piru in Ventura County on Monday.

On Tuesday, the medical examiner was able to confirm through dental comparison that the body recovered was Rivera's, according to a statement from the medical examiner.

The attached document was just released by the Ventura County Medical Examiner's Office regarding Naya Rivera, whose body was found yesterday in Lake Piru. pic.twitter.com/6APEgrBPaQ — Ventura Co. Sheriff (@VENTURASHERIFF) July 14, 2020

A full autopsy was also performed by the ME's office.

“The autopsy findings are consistent with drowning and the condition of the body is consistent with the time that she was submerged,” the statement said. No traumatic injuries or disease processes were identified at autopsy. There is no indication from the investigation or examination that drugs or alcohol played any role in the decedent's death, but specimens will be submitted for toxicology testing."

Rivera was reported missing on July 8 after her 4-year-old son was found asleep by himself on a boat on Lake Piru.

The Ventura County Sheriff's Office said her son told investigators that his mother helped him get back aboard before he looked back and saw her go underwater, the Associated Press reported.