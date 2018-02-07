TUCSON, Ariz. - A Girl Scout in California is cashing in on the state's new marijuana laws by selling cookies out of her wagon in front of weed dispensaries.

Some people are saying it's bad parenting, but others feel it's just genius marketing and a really great idea.

The scout's father, who has chosen to stay anonymous, said his daughter sold more than 300 boxes of cookies in just six hours.

A photo posted on Instagram by San Diego marijuana dispensary Urbn Leaf showed the Girl Scout with an armful of cookies in front of its Mission Bay store.

Officials are the Girl Scout Headquarters in San Diego, California say she's not doing anything wrong. The rules state that any Girl Scout is allowed to set up shop in front of any business.

Girl scouts across the U.S. began selling cookies in January and will keep it up until April.