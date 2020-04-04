Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Girl hospitalized after eating THC-infused candy from food bank; 63 other families also received

Posted: 6:03 PM, Apr 03, 2020
Updated: 2020-04-03 21:03:55-04
items.[0].image.alt
Roy City Police Department
Girl hospitalized after eating THC-infused candy from food bank; 63 other families also received

ROY, Utah — Police in Roy, Utah, say dozens of families received food bags from the Utah Food Bank that contained candy infused with THC, the main active ingredient in cannabis.

According to a Facebook post from the Roy City Police Department , three or four "Medicated Nerds Ropes" were placed into each bag, and 63 of those bags were distributed to 63 families from the food bank's distribution point at Roy Baptist Church.

The candy packets are labeled as containing 400 milligrams of THC per 26 gram rope. They also have warning labels to keep away from children or animals.

An 11-year-old girl is being treated in a hospital after eating some of the marijuana-infused candy, police said.

The candy was removed from more bags of food that had not been distributed yet.

Police are attempting to contact families who left contact information when they collected food from the location.

Police ask anyone who received food from the church Friday morning to check for the candy, and to contact them at 801-629-8221 to have an officer collect it.

Police are investigating, but believe no other locations received and distributed the candy.

This article was written by Spencer Burt for KSTU.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PROMO: We're Open | Southern Arizona

FREE LISTING: Tell us how your small business or eatery is staying open

If you are a small business owner, restaurant, bar, or brewery staying open in a new way during the pandemic and would like to be included on our map of open eateries, or our alphabetical list of open businesses, please fill out this form and we will include you.