Gerber announces winner of 'spokesbaby' contest – an adopted girl named Magnolia

Gerber has announced the winner of its 10th annual Gerber "spokesbaby" contest.

Meet Magnolia Earl!

Out of hundreds of thousands of submissions, little Magnolia was chosen to be the baby food and apparel company's spokesbaby.

"Magnolia’s joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away. Her sunny personality shone right through and melted the judges’ hearts, and we’re sure it will melt yours too! We’re proud to welcome her into the Gerber family and can’t wait to have you follow along her journey with us," the company wrote on its website.

And the best part? Magnolia, who lives in California, will celebrate her birthday on May 9, one day after her parents found out about the news!

According to TODAY, Magnolia is the first adopted baby to be chosen for the Gerber campaign.

This story was originally published by staff at WTXL.