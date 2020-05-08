Gerber announces winner of 'spokesbaby' contest – an adopted girl named Magnolia

Gerber has announced the winner of its 10th annual Gerber "spokesbaby" contest.
Meet Magnolia Earl!
Out of hundreds of thousands of submissions, little Magnolia was chosen to be the baby food and apparel company's spokesbaby.
"Magnolia’s joyful expression, playful smile and warm, engaging gaze captured our attention right away. Her sunny personality shone right through and melted the judges’ hearts, and we’re sure it will melt yours too! We’re proud to welcome her into the Gerber family and can’t wait to have you follow along her journey with us," the company wrote on its website.
And the best part? Magnolia, who lives in California, will celebrate her birthday on May 9, one day after her parents found out about the news!
According to TODAY, Magnolia is the first adopted baby to be chosen for the Gerber campaign.
The results of Gerber Photo Search 2020 are in, and we can’t wait to share with you! 📷 After receiving so many incredible entries, we’ve been blown away by all of your adorable and inspiring little ones! 🤩 To do each submission justice, we made sure to devote the individual consideration and care that each and every one of your babies deserve. ❤ We’ll be announcing the winner soon—keep an eye on this space! 👀 🤗 Pro tip: turn on alerts for our posts and Stories so you’ll never miss an update. 😉 #AnythingforBaby #GerberPhotoSearch2020 On a scale of 1 to 💯, how excited are you? 🎉 Let us know in the comments!
