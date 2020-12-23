Georgia college student receives reduced sentence in Cayman Islands coronavirus case

A college student from Georiga's jail sentence was reduced from four months to two months on Tuesday in the Cayman Islands after she and her boyfriend violated strict COVID-19 measures last month.

According to The New York Times and CNN, the Cayman Islands Court of Appeal reduced 18-year-old Skylar Mack and her 24-year-old boyfriend Vanjae Ramgeet's prison sentence, saying the initial sentence "was not appropriate."

Last week, Mack and Ramgeet were sentenced to four months after they both violated the island's mandatory two-week quarantine.

Per the Associated Press, Mack arrived on the island on Nov. 27, but on Nov. 29, she broke quarantine by leaving with her boyfriend to attend a water sports event.

According to The Times, Mack and Ramgeet initially pleaded guilty to breaking the quarantine rules and were to complete 40 hours of community service. They were also fined $3,100.

But last week, the prosecutor appealed the ruling saying the sentences were too lenient and a judge sentenced to four months in jail.

The Cayman Compass reported that Mack nor Ramgeet plan to appeal the Court of Appeal's ruling.