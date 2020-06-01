George Floyd's brother to lay flowers, pray at site of Minneapolis murder

MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. – George Floyd’s younger brother is expected to join civil rights leaders in Minneapolis on Monday to lay flowers at the site of the 46-year-old’s murder.

Around 1 p.m. ET, Terrance Floyd is set to hold a prayer vigil at the site with civil rights leader Reverend Kevin McCall, civil rights attorney Sandford Rubenstein and community activist Chris Banks, according to CNN.

It’s been a week since George Floyd died in police custody after an officer pressed his knee on the man’s neck while arresting him. A video that surfaced of the incident showed Floyd gasping for air with his face pressed against pavement, as he said “I can’t breath.” He was pronounced dead shortly after.

Since Floyd’s death, massive protests have popped up throughout the United States for the past several days. Most protesters have been peaceful, but some escalated to violence. Demonstrators are demanding an end to police brutality against African Americans, in addition to justice for Floyd.

Derek Chauvin, the officer seen kneeling on Floyd’s neck before his death, was arrested on murder and manslaughter charges on Friday. He and three other officers involved in the incident have been fired from the police department, but Chauvin is the only one facing charges as of Monday morning. Activists are calling on authorities to charge the other three officers.

Terrance Floyd told ABC News that he’s traveling to the site of his brother’s death so he can feel his spirit and “just connect with him again.”

In the ABC News interview, Terrance also urged protesters not to “tear up” their communities.

“All of this is not necessary because if his own family and blood is not doing it, then why are you?” he said. "If his own family and blood are trying to deal with it and be positive about it, and go another route to seek justice, then why are you out here tearing up your community? Because when you’re finished and turn around and want to go buy something, you done tore it up. So now you messed up your own living arrangements. So just relax. Justice will be served."

