Menu

Watch
KGUN 9 On Your SideNewsNational News

Actions

Gay weddings have boosted economy by $3.8B since SCOTUS decision, study says

items.[0].image.alt
Shannon Faulk/AP Images
Jennifer Hudson Surprise Performance at Same Sex Wedding in Texas as Part of W Hotels TURN IT UP FOR CHANGE Campaign, W Dallas  Victory, July 8, 2015.(Photo Shannon Faulk / AP Images for W Hotels)
Gay weddings have boosted economy by $3.8B since SCOTUS decision, study says
Posted at 9:24 AM, Jun 02, 2020
and last updated 2020-06-02 12:26:55-04

LOS ANGELES, Calif. – Same-sex weddings have boosted state and local economies by an estimated $3.8 billion and they've generated about $244.1 million in sales tax revenue since gay marriage was legalized across the United States in 2015, according to a new study.

Th study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law also found that this increase in spending supported an estimated 45,000 jobs for one full year.

An estimated 513,000 same-sex couples were married in America as of March and about 293,000 of those pairs tied the knot since the U.S. Supreme Court’s same-sex marriage decision in the Obergefell v. Hodges case, according to the study.

On average, researchers found that same-sex couples spent less on their weddings than their heterosexual counterparts, about $11,000 to $15,000. However, researchers say that spending difference is decreasing with time.

The study also found that same-sex couples dissolve their relationships slightly less than different-sex couples, at about 1.1% per year.

The study comes at a time when gay marriage is receiving record support. A Gallup poll released Monday shows 67% of Americans say same-sex marriages should be recognized as valid.

Copyright 2020 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

THE REBOUND AZ

Getting Back To Work

LIVE BLOG: Who's hiring in Southern Arizona?

KGUN 9 is compiling a list of businesses hiring in Southern Arizona. Tell us about your open positions and we will include them in our resource listings of businesses now hiring.