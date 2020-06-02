Gay dating app Grindr to remove ethnicity filter in support of Black Lives Matter

WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. – The popular gay dating and social networking app Grindr says it will remove the option to filter users by ethnicity.

Grindr made the announcement Monday in an Instagram post about the company’s support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

“We will continue to fight racism on Grindr, both through dialogue with our community and a zero-tolerance policy for racism and hate speech on our platform,” wrote Grindr. “As part of this commitment, and based on your feedback, we have decided to remove the ethnicity filter from our next release.”

The removal of the ethnicity filter comes after growing criticism from people who argue it supports racism within the LGBTQ+ community.

In the Instagram post, Grindr also announced that it would make donations to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute and Black Lives Matter.

The company also said its Pride Perseveres calendar would soon be announced, but Pride celebrators have the added responsibility this year to support queer people of color and the Black Lives Matter movement. This comes amid ongoing protests over the killing of George Floyd and police brutality as a whole.