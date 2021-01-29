GameStop soars again; Wall Street bends under the pressure

NEW YORK — GameStop’s stock is back to the races Friday, and the overall U.S. market is down again, as the saga that’s captivated and confused Wall Street ramps up the drama.

GameStop shot up more than 70% in midday trading Friday, clawing back most of its steep loss from the day before, after Robinhood said it will allow customers to start buying some of the stock again.

Robinhood and other sites catering to amateur-traders limited stock buying Thursday citing the volatility of the market on certain stocks, including GameStop, BlackBerry, Bed Bath & Beyond, retail store Express, electronics manufacturer Koss, retailer Naked Brands and Nokia.

GameStop has been on a stupefying run this month and become the battleground where swarms of smaller investors see themselves making an epic stand against the financial elite. Noticing a large amount of investors were betting against GameStop, counting on the gaming store's stock to fall also called a "short", smaller investors pushed the stock up.

As a result, GameStop's stock soared from about $18 a share to nearly $400 a share in a matter of weeks. According to Reuters, the Wall Street professionals that attempted to short GameStop's stock have lost an estimated $7 billion in a matter of days.

In a blog post Thursday afternoon, and follow-up tweets from co-founder Vlad Tenev, Robinhood explained the move to limit trading.

"As a brokerage firm, Robinhood has many financial requirements, including SEC net capital obligations and clearinghouse deposits. Some of these requirements fluctuate based on volatility in the markets and can be substantial in the current environment," Tenev tweeted.

"These requirements exist to protect investors and the markets and we take our responsibilities to comply with them seriously, including through the measures we have taken today."

The U.S. markets dropped the end of this week, seeing some of their largest losses overall since last fall.