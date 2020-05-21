Menu

Game on? Little League offers 'best practices' for return

Mark Weber/AP
This April 22, 2020 photo, Memphis Little League President Kerry Cobb rides a lawn mover after cutting outfield grass at Will Carruthers Park in Memphis, Tenn. The city had shuttered its baseball program due to coronavirus concerns. (Mark Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)
Posted at 1:33 PM, May 21, 2020
WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. (AP) — Little League is offering youth baseball organizations a pathway forward as they eye a restart amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The organization released a set of "best practice" guidelines it believes would allow baseball and softball to be played safely after local authorities give the groups the all-clear to return to play.

The recommendations include eliminating all non-essential contact and banning the postgame handshake line in favor of lining up along the respective baselines and tipping your cap to the opponent.

All players should wear masks while in the dugout and coaches and volunteers should wear masks and protective medical gloves at all times.

